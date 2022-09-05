springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guardians take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Royals

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians aim to end their five-game skid with a victory over the Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Guardians (68-64, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-79, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (9-11, 3.18 ERA, .97 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -132, Royals +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to break their five-game slide with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 32-37 record at home and a 55-79 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland is 35-34 on the road and 68-64 overall. The Guardians have gone 58-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 11-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 26 home runs while slugging .535. Josh Naylor is 7-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-4, .284 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 2-8, .207 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Local college students start third fall semester during COVID-19...
2
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
3
Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines to roll out in Clark County next week
4
New Springfield festival celebrates Black-owned businesses
5
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top