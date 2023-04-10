BreakingNews
Police: 5 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
X

Guardians starter McKenzie progressing from shoulder strain

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is set to resume his throwing program after making progress in his recovery from a shoulder strain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is set to resume a throwing program after making progress in his recovery from a shoulder strain.

The team said Monday that McKenzie, who has been sidelined to start the season with a strained teres major muscle, was checked by Dr. Jason Genin on Sunday. The right-hander was cleared to throw with a weighted ball.

As long as he doesn't have any issues, McKenzie can begin throwing in a few days. Once he's re-evaluated the Guardians will have a better sense of when he can pitch in games again.

Initially, the defending AL Central champions were worried the 25-year-old McKenzie could miss two months.

McKenzie's ailment has become more common across Major League Baseball. New York Mets ace Justin Verlander is out with the same injury.

McKenzie went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 30 starts last season while becoming one of the team's most dependable starters. The Guardians have expressed interest in signing the popular McKenzie to a long-term contract extension.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
New car wash planned in Springfield at shopping plaza site
4
5 Springfield graduates selected to receive alumni distinction award
5
Clark State to offer engineering boot camp for teachers
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top