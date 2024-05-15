Guardians SS Rocchio and CF Freeman remain in game after hard collision in Texas

The shortstop's glove went into the face of Freeman as they collided before falling to the ground. Rocchio immediately rolled over onto his stomach while putting his hand on his mouth.

Three athletic trainers and manager Stephen Vogt immediately ran out of the Cleveland dugout to check on the players. Teammates that were in the game also surrounded them.

Freeman came to bat in the top of the sixth, and was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. Then in the bottom of that inning, he made a running, lunging catch alone in center field to take a hit away from Travis Jankowski.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb