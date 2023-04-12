X

Guardians square off against the Yankees in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series

New York Yankees (7-4, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (7-5, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0); Guardians: Peyton Battenfield (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -115, Guardians -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cleveland has gone 2-3 at home and 7-5 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 4.33 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

New York has gone 3-2 on the road and 7-4 overall. The Yankees have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

