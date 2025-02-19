Guardians sign left-hander John Means, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery

Breaking: Ohio falls below 2,000 pharmacies for first time in more than a decade

The Cleveland Guardians have signed pitcher John Means to a one-year contract
FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians signed pitcher John Means to a one-year contract on Wednesday, but the left-hander will not be immediately available as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Means has a club option for 2026, but the team did not announce financial details.

Means, 31, underwent the elbow procedure last June, the second of two such operations since 2022.

After starting 26 games in 2021 and going 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, Means has started just 10 games in three seasons since then.

He spent all seven seasons of his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 23-26 record with a 3.68 ERA.

The Guardians placed David Fry on the 60-day injured list to clear room for Means on the 40-man roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

