Guardians seek to prolong win streak, take on the White Sox

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Guardians (52-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (0-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -113, White Sox -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 41-63 overall and 21-28 at home. The White Sox are 32-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 24-27 record on the road and a 52-51 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 27 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .267 for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 7-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .492. Josh Naylor is 11-for-40 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

