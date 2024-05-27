Guardians seek to extend win streak, play the Rockies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Xzavion Curry (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -136, Rockies +114; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to build upon a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has an 11-13 record in home games and an 18-34 record overall. The Rockies are 6-10 in games decided by one run.

Cleveland is 36-17 overall and 18-11 on the road. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.31 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 10 home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .294 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 16-for-48 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .233 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.