Guardians-Royals game postponed due to weather

Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (6-9, 4.27 ERA) and Kansas City's Kris Bubic (8-6, 2.38) are expected to start the afternoon game, while the Guardians' Joey Cantillo (2-0, 3.91) is scheduled to start against the Royals' Noah Cameron (4-4, 2.61) in the nightcap.

The Guardians took three out of four from the Orioles in their most recent series and have won seven of their last nine games to climb back to .500 (51-51).

The Royals (50-53) have won three of their last four games.

