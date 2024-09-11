Guardians right-hander Ben Lively departs with right thigh contusion

CHICAGO (AP) — Guardians right-hander Ben Lively left Tuesday night's game at the Chicago White Sox after he was struck by a comebacker.

The 32-year-old Lively was hit on the outside of his right leg by Dominic Fletcher's liner in the second inning. The ball caromed off Lively to first baseman Josh Naylor, who stepped on the bag for the final out.

The 6-foot-4 Lively was helped off the field, but he made the final few steps into the Guardians' dugout on his own. The team said he had a right thigh contusion.

Lively struck out two in two scoreless innings for the AL Central leaders. He is 11-9 with a 4.01 ERA in a career-high 26 starts and 137 innings.

Pedro Avila replaced Lively on the mound.

