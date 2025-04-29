Guardians reliever Paul Sewald exits game against Twins due to right shoulder inflammation

Cleveland Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was removed in the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins due to right shoulder inflammation
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was removed in the fifth inning of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Twins due to right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander retired the two batters he faced, including a strikeout of Ty France, before coming out of the game.

Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

