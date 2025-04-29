Guardians reliever Paul Sewald exits game against Twins due to right shoulder inflammation

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was removed in the fifth inning of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Twins due to right shoulder inflammation.
The right-hander retired the two batters he faced, including a strikeout of Ty France, before coming out of the game.
Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.
