Guardians rally for 3 runs in 10th inning to stun Yankees 8-7 in wild series finale

The Yankees had taken a 7-6 lead in the 10th on Anthony Rizzo's two-run double off Tyler Beede (1-0).

But the Guardians, who were one out away from winning when the Yankees rallied in the ninth, came up with big at-bats to pull off a stunning win to close a first homestand that began with total solar eclipse.

In the 10th, Josh Naylor's grounder scored brother Bo Naylor, who began the inning at second and moved up on a single. David Fry followed with a double, and Will Brennan then hit a grounder that handcuffed Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, who bobbled the ball and was late throwing home as Josh Naylor scored to make it 7-7.

Giménez then lifted his fly to right, giving the Guardians their second walk-off win this week.

The Yankees dropped to 12-4, still one of the best starts in their storied history. New York had been 6-0 in one-run games.

Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer, Jose Trevino homered and Anthony Volpe delivered a clutch, tying RBI double in the ninth for New York.

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Estevan Florial — once the top prospect in New York's organization —- added solo shots for Cleveland.

Florial, who was acquired by the Guardians in an offseason trade, connected on an 0-1 pitch from Luke Weaver in the eighth.

The homer triggered derisive chants about the Yankees from Guardians fans, who spent the day going back-and-forth with their New York counterparts, who make their presence known in every ballpark.

The euphoria didn't last long as Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase couldn't put it away, giving up Volpe's hit.

Judge, who came in leading the AL in walks, put the Yankees up 3-0 in the third with his mammoth shot, which was initially estimated at 469 feet and later lowered to 450.

However far it traveled, the ball was crushed.

After Volpe walked and went to third on Juan Soto's single, Judge drove Allen's first pitch over the wall in left field and more than halfway up the bleachers beneath Progressive Field's giant scoreboard.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu (broken right foot) could be sent on a minor league rehab assignment after the team gets back to New York this week. Manager Aaron Boone said it's “very possible” that LeMahieu will start playing in games. LeMahieu got hurt when he fouled a ball of his foot in a spring training game on March 16.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively will make his season debut with a start Wednesday in Boston. Lively was one of several Cleveland players to be stricken with a viral illness during spring training in Arizona. He signed as a free agent with the Guardians in December after spending last year in Cincinnati's organization.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 3.00 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 5.06). Gil will be on six days' rest.

Guardians: RHP Xzavion Curry will start Monday against Boston. Like Lively, he came down ill in camp and lost 15 pounds. He made nine starts for Cleveland in 2023.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

