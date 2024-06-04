Guardians play the Royals in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (9-1, 1.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -116, Royals -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland has gone 20-7 at home and 39-20 overall. The Guardians have hit 64 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Kansas City is 36-25 overall and 14-15 in road games. The Royals have a 21-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 home runs, 19 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .272 for the Guardians. David Fry is 13-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 42 RBI for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 7-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Brady Singer: day-to-day (illness), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.