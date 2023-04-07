Guardians play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.