Guardians play the Giants after Straw's 4-hit game

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Guardians scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.5.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road a season ago. The Giants scored five runs per game while giving up 3.7 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.