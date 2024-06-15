Guardians place slugger José Ramírez on paternity list and recall Johnathan Rodríguez

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians put slugger José Ramírez on paternity leave Saturday, one day before Father's Day, and recalled outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez from Triple-A Columbus.
A five-time All-Star, Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-high 18 home runs. His 62 RBIs rank second in the majors behind the Aaron Judge (63) of the New York Yankees.
Ramírez returned to Cleveland after the Guardians beat Toronto 3-1 on Friday to attend the birth of his third child.
He may miss up to three days while on paternity leave.
Rodríguez was batting .307 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs in 53 games at Triple-A.
