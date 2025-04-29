Guardians place right-hander Paul Sewald on 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain

FILE - Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Paul Sewald throws during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, March 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was placed on the 15-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins with a right shoulder stain.

The right-hander was removed during the fifth inning of Monday night's game against the Twins with right shoulder inflammation. Sewald retired the two batters he faced, including a strikeout of Ty France, before coming out of the game.

Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.

Joey Cantillo was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill Sewald's roster spot. Cleveland also selected the contract of right-hander Vince Velasquez from Columbus and sent down right-hander Cody Bolton.

Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day injured list as he continues to come back from last year's Tommy John surgery to his right elbow.

