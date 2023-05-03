Guardians pitching prospect Espino has surgery, out 1 year

The Guardians said Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair an anterior capsule in the 22-year-old Espino's shoulder. ElAttrache, who is the team physician for the Dodgers and the Rams, expects Espino to be sidelined 12 to 14 months.

The Guardians have high hopes for the hard-throwing Espino, who was recently shut down after experiencing soreness and inflammation as he tried to ramp up his activity. He's been dealing with arm issues for nearly a year.