Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee leaves game against Tigers with apparent right leg injury

By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians ace Tanner Bibee exited Cleveland's game against Detroit after five innings with an apparent leg injury on Wednesday.

Bibee walked onto the mound to begin the sixth, but winced as he prepared to throw his warmup pitches. He spent several minutes stretching and applying pressure above his right knee.

After consulting with manager Stephen Vogt and a team trainer, the right-hander walked off the field and was replaced by Scott Barlow.

Bibee threw 67 pitches through five innings, allowing one run on homer by Matt Vierling. The 2023 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up has an 8-4 record with a 3.50 ERA this season.

Cleveland has already lost top starter Shane Bieber for the year with Tommy John surgery.

