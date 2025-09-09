Guardians pitcher Slade Cecconi throws 6 no-hit innings against Royals

Cecconi has struck out three and walked three, throwing 47 of 81 pitches for strikes. He threw a career-high 107 pitches against the Athletics on July 18. Cecconi's only professional complete game was a six-inning effort for Triple-A Reno during a doubleheader on May 10, 2023.

Cleveland hasn’t had a no-hitter since Len Barker tossed a perfect game in 1981. It’s the longest current drought in Major League Baseball.

On Aug. 6, Gavin Williams took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning for the Guardians against the New York Mets before it was broken up by Juan Soto’s one-out homer.

Cleveland and Kansas City are both in the thick of the tight wild-card race entering the season's final weeks.

The right-hander received stellar defensive help from second baseman Brayan Rocchio and center fielder Daniel Schneemann to keep the Royals hitless.

Rocchio made a diving stop behind second base in second inning to snag a hard shot through the middle by Salvador Perez before throwing out the slow-moving catcher. An inning later, Schneemann raced into the gap and caught Maikel Garcia's drive on the warning track.

In the fifth, Rocchio made a sliding stop on Kyle Isbel's ground in the outfield grass and flipped to second for an inning-ending forceout.

