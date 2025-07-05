Guardians' outfielder Lane Thomas leaves game with flare up of foot pain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas left during the sixth inning of Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers due to mild plantar fascia symptoms with his right foot.

Thomas missed 11 games in late May and early June because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He is batting .160 this season and .197 (13 for 66) since coming off the injured list on June 9. He does have four homers in his last 10 games.