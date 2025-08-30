Guardians opted to release Carlos Santana as `joint decision'" with the 39-year-old first baseman

“In the last week, we had a lot of dialogue with Carlos because of the incredible appreciation we have for him,” Antonetti said Friday in the home dugout before Cleveland's game against the Seattle Mariners. “And I give him a ton of credit for being very much a stabilizing veteran presence on our team. He has made a massive impact on our franchise."

Santana batted .225 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 116 games after signing a one-year contract in December. The former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner is one of 30 players in franchise history to spent 11 seasons with Cleveland.

With the Guardians five games out of the final American League wild-card position, they opted to reduce Santana’s playing time in favor of second-year designated hitter Kyle Manzardo and rookie first baseman C.J. Kayfus.

“Carlos had asked, ’If I clear, would you mind releasing me to give me the opportunity to play somewhere else?,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “What Carlos has meant to this organization can’t be said enough. It’s invaluable.”

The 15-year veteran also has played for Kansas City, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Milwaukee, and is the active leader with 1,330 bases on balls.

“He’ll probably be in the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame in a couple years, as well,” Vogt said. “It was really fun to get to know him and work with him.”

