springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guardians open 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (52-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -146, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 52-49 record overall and a 25-19 record at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .253, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona has an 18-29 record in road games and a 45-56 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 23-45 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 17-for-48 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 8-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Owen Miller: day-to-day (forearm), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Community turns out for slain Clark County deputy’s visitation
2
Deputy Matthew Yates: What to know about today’s visitation, Monday’s...
3
Springfield native to open art studio
4
Clark-Shawnee returns to August ballot for substitute levy
5
COVID-19 community level drops to medium in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top