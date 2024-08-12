Guardians open 3-game series with the Cubs

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -118, Guardians -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has gone 35-20 at home and 69-49 overall. The Guardians have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.76.

Chicago has a 27-33 record on the road and a 59-60 record overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .311.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .279 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-42 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.