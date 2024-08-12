Guardians open 3-game series with the Cubs

The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Chicago Cubs (59-60, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (69-49, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -118, Guardians -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has gone 35-20 at home and 69-49 overall. The Guardians have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.76.

Chicago has a 27-33 record on the road and a 59-60 record overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .311.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .279 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-42 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield Symphony in harmony with time, tradition in new season
2
Election 2024: Here are local issues that could appear on November...
3
Springfield music legend Johnny Lytle honored; Jazz & Blues Fest rolls...
4
BATS youth group helps students, plans community events, seeks new...
5
More than $935K seized in Clark County as part of I-70 drug trafficking...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top