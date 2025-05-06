Guardians-Nationals series opener postponed because of rain, twinbill set for Tuesday

Right-hander Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.78 ERA) had been scheduled to start Monday for Cleveland against Washington's Jake Irvin (2-1, 4.01).

The Guardians said Ortiz will start Tuesday's opener, followed by Ben Lively (1-2, 3.72) in the nightcap. Irvin will pitch Game 1 for the Nationals, with Brad Lord (1-3, 4.43) going in the second game.

Both teams simply pushed back their Monday night starters to the opener on Tuesday and kept their scheduled Tuesday night starters unchanged.

The Guardians have won five of six and sit 1 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the AL Central. The Nationals won two of three in a weekend series at Cincinnati.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb