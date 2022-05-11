Guardians manager Francona tests positive for COVID-19

BreakingNews
Two people hospitalized following Springfield shooting
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

40 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The 63-year-old currently is not showing any symptoms. Francona missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, will manage the series finale against the White Sox. Hale will stay in that role until Francona returns to the team.

The Guardians are off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday.

Francona has been in a good health this season following two challenging years. In 2020, he managed just 14 games during the pandemic-shortened season before he was hospitalized with gastrointestinal issues.

Last year, Francona struggled after undergoing offseason surgery on his foot and left the team in July.

Francona is in his 10th season with Cleveland. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

