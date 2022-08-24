Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

San Diego has a 35-27 record in home games and a 68-57 record overall. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Cleveland is 65-56 overall and 33-31 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.73.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 23 home runs, 108 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .252 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 23 home runs, 47 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .281 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .213 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.