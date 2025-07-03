Guardians look to stop 6-game losing streak, take on the Cubs

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (4-9, 4.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (3-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -155, Guardians +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to end their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 51-35 record overall and a 27-15 record in home games. The Cubs are fourth in the majors with 125 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Cleveland is 40-44 overall and 20-24 on the road. The Guardians have a 24-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has 20 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Cubs. Kyle Tucker is 14 for 42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .301 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Steven Kwan is 10 for 41 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 3-7, .195 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.