Guardians look to prolong win streak, play the Brewers

The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers
news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (72-49, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (69-52, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -118, Brewers -102; over/under is 8 runs

Milwaukee is 35-24 at home and 69-52 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Cleveland has gone 34-29 in road games and 72-49 overall. The Guardians have a 32-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 70 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-36 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

