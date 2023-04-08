X

Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees take the field in Game 4 of the ALDS

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -171, Guardians +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees square off in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Guardians hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.46.

New York has a 42-39 record on the road and a 99-63 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.30 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 16-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .311 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 28 doubles and 62 home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera is 8-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 4-6, .206 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark County population slide continues, new Census report shows
2
Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school...
3
Springfield comedy legend Jonathan Winters focus of new event
4
Victim in deadly head-on crash in Champaign County identified
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top