Guardians LHP prospect Logan Allen making major league debut

Allen was Cleveland’s second round pick in the 2020 amateur draft. The left-hander has allowed two earned runs and struck out 20 over 14 1/3 innings in three starts at Triple-A Columbus this season. Allen is 18-7 over parts of three minor league seasons.

Injuries have tested Cleveland's rotation depth in the season's first month. Triston McKenzie (strained right teres major muscle) was injured in his final start of spring training and will likely miss at least another month. Right-hander Aaron Civale (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day injured list after making two starts.