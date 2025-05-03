Guardians' José Ramírez leaves game with sprained right ankle after stumbling over first base

Ramírez lay on his back for a moment before receiving attention from an athletic trainer, then stood and walked off the field. The Guardians said Ramírez had a mild right ankle sprain.

Daniel Schneeman ran for Ramírez and went to second base, with Gabriel Arias moving from second to third.

Ramírez went 2 for 2 before departing, boosting his average to .274. He has five home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games.

A day earlier during a 4-3 win over Minnesota, Ramírez become the first primary third baseman to reach 250 homers and 250 stolen bases. He stole another base in the first inning Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb