Guardians' José Ramírez leaves game with sprained right ankle after stumbling over first base

Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez sprained his right ankle and left a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning after being struck by a throw from pitcher Chris Bassitt as he stumbled awkwardly over first base on an infield single
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez steals second base in front of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez steals second base in front of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
news
By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez sprained his right ankle and left Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning after being struck by a throw from pitcher Chris Bassitt as he stumbled awkwardly over first base on an infield single.

With Steven Kwan at first base and two outs, Ramírez hit a slow roller toward the mound. Right-hander Bassitt’s throw to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit Ramírez on the upper back, and the six-time All-Star stumbled over the base before falling in the dirt.

Ramírez lay on his back for a moment before receiving attention from an athletic trainer, then stood and walked off the field. The Guardians said Ramírez had a mild right ankle sprain.

Daniel Schneeman ran for Ramírez and went to second base, with Gabriel Arias moving from second to third.

Ramírez went 2 for 2 before departing, boosting his average to .274. He has five home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games.

A day earlier during a 4-3 win over Minnesota, Ramírez become the first primary third baseman to reach 250 homers and 250 stolen bases. He stole another base in the first inning Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Public safety event honors fallen first responders in Springfield
2
Sheltered Inc. extends Springfield men’s shelter hours to 24/7 again
3
Teen’s harmonica makes grandpa happy, but doesn’t create harmony at...
4
Truck fire causes major delay on I-70 eastbound from I-675 into Clark...
5
Staffer at Operation Rebirth boarding school charged with choking...