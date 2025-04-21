Guardians host the Yankees to start 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, two strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -122, Guardians +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 5-1 record in home games and a 12-9 record overall. The Guardians have a 7-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 6-4 record on the road and a 14-8 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .467 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has two doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 6-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .390 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has five doubles and seven home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-36 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rice: day-to-day (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Trey Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Owen Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Alan Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.