Guardians host the Yankees to begin 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series

New York Yankees (56-21, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-34, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-4, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -216, Guardians +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 19-15 record at home and a 39-34 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

New York is 22-12 in road games and 56-21 overall. The Yankees have a 28-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .217 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-31 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .167 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Oscar Gonzalez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

