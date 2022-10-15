springfield-news-sun logo
Guardians host the Yankees in ALDS Game 3 with series tied

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees meet in Game 3 of the ALDS

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -117, Guardians -102; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

New York has a 42-39 record in road games and a 99-63 record overall. The Yankees have gone 57-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan ranks seventh on the Guardians with a .298 batting average, and has 25 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 62 walks and 52 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-42 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-18 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

