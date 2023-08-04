Guardians host the White Sox to begin 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (43-67, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (53-56, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (4-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -163, White Sox +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has gone 28-24 in home games and 53-56 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Chicago is 43-67 overall and 20-38 in road games. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The White Sox are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs while hitting .286 for the Guardians. David Fry is 6-for-25 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 58 extra base hits (29 doubles and 29 home runs). Tim Anderson is 12-for-41 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.49 ERA, even run differential

White Sox: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (side), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (leg), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.