Guardians host the Tigers on 3-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -126, Tigers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland is 23-12 overall and 11-5 in home games. The Guardians are 16-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Detroit has an 18-17 record overall and a 10-8 record in road games. The Tigers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.22.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .275 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-36 with a double, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mark Canha has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .248 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.