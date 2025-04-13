Guardians host the Royals on 5-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (0-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (0-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -131, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals trying to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Cleveland is 8-6 overall and 5-0 in home games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Kansas City has a 7-8 record overall and a 1-4 record on the road. The Royals have a 1-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with four home runs while slugging .533. Jose Ramirez is 8-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has six doubles and a home run while hitting .309 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 8-for-38 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 5-5, .206 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Jonathan India: day-to-day (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (upper limb), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (hip), Dairon Blanco: 10-Day IL (achilles), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.