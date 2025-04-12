Guardians host the Royals on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Luis Ortiz (0-2, 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they face the Kansas City Royals.

Cleveland has a 7-6 record overall and a 4-0 record in home games. The Guardians are 2-1 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City is 7-7 overall and 1-3 in road games. The Royals have the top team ERA in the AL at 3.07.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has a double and two home runs for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 11-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with two home runs while slugging .488. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 5-5, .201 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (upper limb), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (hip), Dairon Blanco: 10-Day IL (achilles), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.