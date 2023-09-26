Guardians host the Reds to start 2-game series

The Cleveland Guardians host the Cincinnati Reds to start a two-game series
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (80-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-83, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Guardians: Lucas Giolito (8-14, 4.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -110, Reds -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians start a two-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Cleveland has a 74-83 record overall and a 41-38 record at home. The Guardians have a 35-61 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati is 80-77 overall and 42-34 in road games. The Reds have hit 184 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .477. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 RBI for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 11-for-31 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 60-Day IL (hip), Gabriel Arias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Logan Allen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bo Naylor: day-to-day (thumb)

Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

