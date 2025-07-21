Guardians host the Orioles to begin 4-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -139, Orioles +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians start a four-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Cleveland has gone 22-24 at home and 48-50 overall. The Guardians have gone 30-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has gone 22-29 on the road and 44-54 overall. The Orioles have hit 114 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 19 home runs while slugging .517. Angel Martinez is 12 for 41 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 11 home runs, 33 walks and 34 RBIs while hitting .280 for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday is 13 for 42 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .220 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.