Guardians host the Nationals on 8-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (4-2, 2.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep an eight-game home win streak going when they play the Washington Nationals.

Cleveland has a 38-19 record overall and a 19-6 record in home games. The Guardians have a 17-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 16-17 record in road games and a 26-30 record overall. The Nationals have a 12-21 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-38 with six doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 7-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .248 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.