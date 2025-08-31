Guardians host the Mariners on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-5, 5.98 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-10, 4.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Cleveland is 68-66 overall and 35-32 in home games. The Guardians are 24-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle is 72-64 overall and 31-37 in road games. The Mariners have hit 194 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 26 home runs while slugging .504. Kyle Manzardo is 8 for 36 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 13 for 34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .179 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: day-to-day (hand), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.