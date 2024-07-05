Guardians host the Giants to begin 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
San Francisco Giants (43-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-31, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Erik Miller (2-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -172, Giants +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the San Francisco Giants to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland has gone 28-10 in home games and 54-31 overall. The Guardians have hit 99 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

San Francisco is 43-45 overall and 18-26 in road games. The Giants have a 16-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .367 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 10 doubles and 12 home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 14-for-38 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

