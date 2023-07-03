X

Guardians host the Braves to begin 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series

Atlanta Braves (56-27, first in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (41-42, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (6-1, 2.44 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0, 2.84 ERA, .71 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -155, Guardians +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Cleveland is 20-19 at home and 41-42 overall. The Guardians have gone 22-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 56-27 record overall and a 26-12 record on the road. The Braves have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .272.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 38 extra base hits (21 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs). Josh Naylor is 17-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 54 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 9-1, .295 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Revitalized Urbana attracts customers with new businesses
2
Springfield middle school students appear in movie theater PSAs this...
3
Big Fourth of July events today, Tuesday in Clark, Champaign counties
4
Severe weather cancels Summer Arts Festival event featuring hometown...
5
Householder, Borges are in Butler County Jail following federal...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top