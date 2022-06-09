Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

Oakland has gone 13-14 in road games and 20-38 overall. The Athletics have a 10-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .290 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 13 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with five home runs while slugging .367. Ramon Laureano is 16-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.