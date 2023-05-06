Guardians head into matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Cleveland has a 14-18 record overall and a 4-9 record at home. The Guardians have a 6-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota is 19-14 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Twins have hit 43 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 2-for-25 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .205 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.