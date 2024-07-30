Guardians finalizing deal to acquire right-hander Alex Cobb in trade from Giants, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are finalizing a trade with the San Francisco Giants to acquire right-hander Alex Cobb, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been completed.

The AL Central leaders were one of several contenders in the market for a starting pitcher and will land the 36-year-old Cobb, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since hip surgery last Oct. 31.

Cobb made six minor league starts in July, going 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA while striking out 24 and walking seven in 18 1/3 innings. He was on the verge of returning but developed a blister on his right index finger during his last outing, for Triple-A San Jose on Friday.

Cobb went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts last season and has a $10 million salary this year. He can become a free agent after the World Series.

He is 77-75 with a 3.85 ERA in 230 starts in 12 seasons.

Cobb has also pitched for Tampa Bay, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN.com was first to report the trade, hours before the 6 p.m. EDT deadline.

On Monday, the Guardians acquired outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals for three prospects. He made his debut for Cleveland against Detroit, batting second and starting in right field.

Cleveland has spent much of the season juggling its rotation after losing Shane Bieber after just two starts to undergo Tommy John surgery. The Guardians had to send starters Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie to the minor leagues after they struggled.

They signed free agent Matthew Boyd last month and could have him in the rotation soon after he had elbow surgery last year with Detroit. Boyd will make another start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

