springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guardians face the White Sox leading series 2-1

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Guardians (48-45, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-48, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-4, 2.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 47-48 record overall and a 20-27 record in home games. The White Sox have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Cleveland has a 23-26 record in road games and a 48-45 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has 11 doubles and six home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 19 home runs while slugging .573. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .296 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield Resurgence: Future growth tied to nurturing businesses...
2
Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School
3
Student of the Week Northeastern High School
4
A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming
5
Fair, health district leaders encourage safe fair experience
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top