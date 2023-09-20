Guardians face the Royals looking to break road losing streak

The Cleveland Guardians will try to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (72-80, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-102, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -151, Royals +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Kansas City Royals looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Kansas City has a 30-47 record in home games and a 50-102 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Cleveland has a 33-44 record on the road and a 72-80 record overall. The Guardians have gone 41-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, eight triples, 29 home runs and 90 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 8-for-34 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Salvador Perez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Man stabbed in side after altercation in Springfield
4
Plans nixed for group home near South Vienna
5
Pretzelmaker business in Springfield to close next month
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top