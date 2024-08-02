Guardians face the Orioles leading series 1-0

The Cleveland Guardians host the Baltimore Orioles, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Baltimore Orioles (65-45, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (66-42, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -126, Guardians +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 66-42 overall and 34-15 at home. The Guardians have hit 123 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Baltimore is 65-45 overall and 31-20 on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .453 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 62 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-40 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield homeless funding in limbo; city’s Executive Inn deal not...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Kerry’s Cafe soft-launches brick-and-mortar Springfield restaurant this...
5
Springfield sweet treat shop to close its doors this weekend
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top